SaraCarbon first in S’wak to receive forest carbon study permit

KUCHING (March 15): SaraCarbon Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary company of Samling Group, has become the first organisation in Sarawak to receive a forest carbon study permit.

The permit, which was awarded to the company by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, will allow SaraCarbon to study and undertake a carbon nature-based project in Marudi, which is within Samling’s industrial tree plantation area.

Samling Strategic Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Lawrence Chia said this forest carbon study permit would allow the development of a project which is potentially a game-changer in driving Sarawak towards a green economy.

“Our project in Marudi is aligned with the Sarawak government’s objective to reduce greenhouse gasses and provide a new source of revenue for Sarawak,” he said in a statement issued by Samling.

Chia said Samling appreciated the government’s confidence in SaraCarbon and its expertise and capabilities within this space.

“We are fully supportive of the government’s forest carbon policy, which will see Sarawak pursuing a new direction in forest management, planting even more trees and restoring degrading forests.

“Climate change pressures require us to deploy every feasible option at our disposal.

“We believe forest carbon initiatives have the potential for the Sarawak government to develop a new sustainable source of revenue,” he said.

SaraCarbon chairman Dato Sri Yaw Chee Meng received the forest carbon study permit from permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Zaidi Mahdi during the Asia Carbon Conference (ACC) 2023 here today.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, deputy premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, and Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi were also present.

SaraCarbon was set up to collaborate with Sarawak to undertake and kick off the carbon nature-phase project in Marudi, within Samling’s industrial plantation area.