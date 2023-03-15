Sibu Special Olympics paddler to compete in Berlin world games

SIBU (March 15): Special Olympics (SO) ping-pong player Agnes Tiong Hui Sing, 14, will compete in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin this June.

Coach Mary Chung Siew Yieng said Agnes will participate in the singles and mixed doubles categories during the world games from June 17-25.

She said the Malaysian team will leave for the event on June 12.

“We are very excited that Agnes is one of the 15 Special Olympics athletes in Malaysia being selected to participate in the world games.

“During the Malaysia Special Olympics Games last year, she obtained a silver medal for singles category, gold medal for women’s doubles category, and silver medal for mixed doubles category,” she told reporters after a training session at SJK Uk Daik today.

She said as part preparations, there will be centralised training for all Malaysian athletes in Melaka next month.

“So, we will leave for Melaka on April 28 until May 1 to attend the training. Agnes will also get to meet her partner Edwin Peng Hsian Han from Sabah, who will be playing with her in the mixed doubles category,” she said.

Chung said Agnes, who has intellectual disability and hearing impairment, started playing ping-pong in April last year to prepare her for the Special Olympics.

She explained that during weekdays, Agnes trains for one hour and 30 minutes at SJK Uk Daik along with other students.

Chung and the school’s ping-pong coach Bong Pei Li are there during training.

On weekends, Agnes goes to the Sibu Ping-Pong Association building at Jalan Merdeka to train with a professional coach.

“SJK Uk Daik has 38 special needs children. When it comes to games, these kids will play and train with the normal kids. This is in fact very good for them, especially the special needs children, so that they can learn more and improve when playing with the normal kids,” she said.

She added Agnes also trains with her brother Dennis Tiong Hock Chuan, 13.

Agnes’ mother Chua Hong Bing was a Sukma athlete and is very supportive of her daughter.

Chua, who will accompany Agnes to Berlin, hopes she would do well and bring some medals back.

SO Sarawak president Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah will also be joining the team in June.

Also present at the training session were SO Sarawak vice president Pemanca Datuk Jason Tai, SO Sarawak secretary Chew Siok Cheng, and SJK Uk Daik headmistress Wong Hui Siong.