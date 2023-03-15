Teen discovers man’s body floating in river near Lutong village

MIRI (March 15): A 19-year-old girl discovered the body of a man floating in a river near Kampung Pasir Lutong here yesterday evening.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri said the police called at 6.20pm requesting help to bring a boat to pull the body out of the water.

A team of four personnel led by Cpl (PA) Mohd Nashree Razali was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team inspected the area shown by the girl and found the body of an unidentified man, believed to be a local in his 60s, still in the river.

“The team proceeded to pull the body out of the water and subsequently brought it to the Piasau Boat Club jetty in Pulau Melayu to be handed over to the police for further action,” said the statement.

The operation ended at 8.46pm.

Also present at the scene were the police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), and Ministry of Health personnel.