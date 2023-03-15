Uggah: Betong Division Development Agency to implement first tranche of projects once SFS gives green light

KUCHING (March 15): The Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) will be implementing its first tranche of projects once it receives green light from the State Financial Secretary (SFS).

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said all assemblymen from eight constituencies (including himself for Bukit Saban) in Betong have identified and finalised their priority projects.

“They have finalised the first tranche (of projects) at a cost of about RM740 million. I hope we can start the implementation by August or even earlier,” said Uggah when closing the BDDA third project implementation workshop here today.

“We all are now waiting for the decision from the SFS to inform us when we can begin.”

Uggah, who is also Deputy Premier, said that Betong folk had been informed of BDDA, its objectives and in particular, its huge budget of RM1.5 billion.

“We are all very anxious to see the products taking shape on the ground. There is no duplication of projects like those normally approved by other government agencies and departments in the division,” he said.

Uggah also said the BDDA committee would be planning for its second tranche of projects by May this year.

Meanwhile, he called for total cooperation from all those involved, from the implementing agencies to the people themselves, in the implementation of the projects.

He said after the first tranche which comprises infrastructural projects, the next projects should touch on socio-economic and tourism.

“These are equally important as we want to increase the income of the people and enhance their well-being and standard of living.”

Former deputy chief minister Tan Sri Alfred Jabu and the respective assemblymen from Layar, Krian, Saribas, Kalaka, Beting Maro, Lingga and Kabong were present at the function.