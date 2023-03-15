Short-handed Sabah Water Department expects to hire new staff from June

KOTA KINABALU (March 15): The state Water Department which is under staffed has been given the green light to start engaging additional manpower.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said the state government had given the authority to the Water Department to do so but stressed that it is something that would take time.

“Engaging additional staff cannot be done overnight as they have to go through the process, we expect the new staff coming in June (onwards),” he said when met by reporters after addressing the Public Works Department officers and staff here on Tuesday night.

Shahelmey said that the lack of manpower had affected the Water Department’s efficiency and delivery system.

When asked to comment on complaints from the public that their calls to the Water Department’s Careline have gone unanswered, Shahelmey said that the main problem is the department’s shortage of manpower.

“Secondly it could be due to the ongoing water supply disconnection campaign on consumers who have outstanding bills. And maybe because of the exercise, many consumers are trying to call the Careline to ask about their bill status and to have their water supply reconnected,” he said.

He reminded the Water Department to ensure that calls to its Careline are answered so that the public are aware of what is happening.

Shahelmey pointed out that this is necessary since the departments and agencies under his ministry are dealing with works closely related with the people.

“The public needs to know what we are doing, the problems and challenges we face so that they can understand. This is neither a criticism nor finger pointing.

For example, the Kingfisher and Menggatal areas have been facing water supply woes, and many complaints were channelled to me therefore the Water Department has to inform the consumers,” he said.

In his speech earlier, he warned the ministry’s departments and agencies against sweeping problems under the carpet as doing so would result in a huge pileup in the future.

On the infrastructure development allocation from the federal and state governments, Shahelmey said the amount was insufficient and as a result, the ministry had to carry out work according to priority.

“For the first six months, the allocation to maintain federal roads is only RM17.5 million which is not enough. That is why we are getting more funds from the federal government for the infrastructure.

“There are several potential foreign investors (for Sabah infrastructure), but we have to select properly,” he added.

Shahelmey also disclosed that the state Works Ministry has requested its federal counterpart to transfer the allocation for state development projects to the state trust fund so that the projects can be implemented more effectively.

“The list of the projects costing RM50 million and below will be out soon and among these are upgrading projects for rural roads as well as dilapidated schools. We hope to be able to start implementing these projects by early April,” he said.