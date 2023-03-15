Woman in Miri jailed 12 months for cheating over overseas travel package

MIRI (March 15): A Magistrate’s Court sentenced a woman to 12 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to cheating another individual over an overseas travel package.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi meted out the sentence against Lenny Valerie Gundu Tangai who was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and caning as well as a fine, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Lenny Valerie cheated a 54-year-old woman by deceiving her to believe that she would arrange a travel package for her and thereby dishonestly induced her to transfer money amounting to RM11,800 to her as payment for a travel package to Cairo, the “Holyland” and Amman, Jordan.

The act was committed at a premises in Desa Senadin Phase 2 here between 10.31am and 11.08pm, around June to December, 2017

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.