Abdul Karim hails Sukma XXI host decision

KUCHING (March 16): Sarawak is very happy to be officially given the task of hosting the 21st Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) and is prepared to organise the event next year, said Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said he was delighted that Sukma will be brought to the shores of Sarawak again after hosting it in 1990 and 2016.

“This decision was reached at the Sukma Supreme Committee meeting today.

“Before this, it was announced that Sarawak can be the next Sukma host and I had brought this matter up in the Sarawak Cabinet meeting and it was agreed that we can host Sukma XXI,” he told reporters after the meeting in Putrajaya today.

Facilities wise, Abdul Karim said Sarawak had enough facilities to host the Games except for a velodrome for cycling.

“We are planning to organise the events for this Sukma not only in Kuching but in Miri and Sibu,” he added.

Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu thanked Hannah Yeoh and the Sukma Supreme Committee for the announcement that Sarawak will be the host for Sukma 2024.

“Our ministry will meet soon to discuss the preparations and also the associations and stakeholders to ensure we will be able to host the Games successfully.

“In view of the time constraints, if Sukma XXI is to be in July next year, we have less than 500 days to prepare. These are our constraints and also on how much the federal government will allocate to us,” he told The Borneo Post.

“Personally, I urge all Sarawakians to help and support our efforts to make Sarawak the best host and overall champions in Sukma 2024,” added Gerald.