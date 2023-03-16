All investments must be fully vetted – Hajiji

DUBAI (March 16): All major foreign and domestic investments must be fully vetted and once all criteria are met only then an official announcement will be issued by the Sabah State Government.

Referring to his recent meeting with a group of investors, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said no decision has been made.

“All proposals have to be been scrutinized and only then the State Government will make the announcement,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Hajiji is in the United Arab Emirates to attend the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The three-day event from March 14 is the Arab world’s largest cybersecurity exhibition and conference offering a platform for leaders to stay ahead of potential threats, discover innovative strategies in order to remain secure from major disruptions.

With him were State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, Sawit Kinabalu Group Managing Director Datuk Bacho Jansie and board members, among others.

On Monday, Hajiji was briefed on a joint venture with the Sabah State Government to build a proposed RM10 billion 20,000-acre Sabah International Industrial Park and new port in Kimanis.

The Chief Minister was also briefed on another joint venture to build a RM4 billion hydro power generation plant capable of producing up to 1,000 megawatts in Liwagu, Ranau.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister and entourage will fly to Egypt on Saturday to meet with Sabah students studying in various Middle East universities.

From Egypt, Hajiji accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Panglima Datuk Hjh Juliah Salag will head to Mecca to perform Umrah.