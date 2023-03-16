Anwar: Leaders must have good morals, not pursue power, wealth

PUTRAJAYA (March 16): Having good morals, not pursuing power and wealth and reprimanding prudently must be the way leaders uphold themselves in fulfilling their responsibilities to the people and the country, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Speaking at the MADANI religious talk at Seri Perdana here tonight, Anwar said a civilised society needs to be strengthened by having leaders with such moral values.

Anwar said he had studied and comprehended the message of Sheikh Prof Dr Yusri Rusydi Al-Hasany, who said that civilisation will collapse if a leader abuses power, pursues wealth, engages in corruption and is covetous.

He said the concept of Malaysia MADANI was introduced to build a civilisation that has high values ​​and morals and one which emphasises the aspect of equality in leading a multi-racial country.

“It’s true, we need advanced technology, a good education and health system but the fundamentals are still rooted in this value known as MADANI,” he said.

The MADANI concept which was officially introduced by Anwar on Jan 19 is based on six pillars, namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion.

Tonight’s MADANI religious talk was attended by some 250 guests from various agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and non-governmental organisations.

They include Tabung Haji, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), the Syariah Judiciary Department, World Organisation for Al-Azhar Graduates (WOAG) Malaysia and Pertubuhan Penggerak Dakwah Putrajaya.

The event began with the Maghrib prayer before proceeding with selawat and zikir recitals, takzirah (religious talk) and Isyak prayer. – Bernama