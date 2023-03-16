Bandar Kuching MP wants RM150 mln flood mitigation projects expedited

KUCHING (March 16): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has called on the federal and state governments to expedite the implementation of RM150 million flood mitigation projects in Kuching.

Citing on the flash floods that have happened in many low-lying areas around Kuching, Yii said these have caused so much inconvenience and damage to public property.

“I have raised this flash flood issue in Parliament to demand answers and clarification for the constant delay of the project and demanded for it to be prioritised,” Yii said in a statement yesterday.

“I also highlighted the multiple flash floods occurrence all around Kuching including the one at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and many housing estates recently to show the urgency of the matter,” he added.

According to him, the RM150 million project known as Pembangunan Lembangan Sungai Bersepadu (PLSB) Sungai Sarawak covers nine project locations.

These include the upgrading of drainage systems in five locations including SGH, the government quarters at Jalan Tun Jugah, Batu Lintang area, SK Muara Tuang in Samarahan and also the drainage along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

There will also be flood mitigation projects to build flood barriers along Sungai Gersik, Sungai Sinjan and also the dredging and deepening of Sungai Tengah and Sungai Minjab.

The Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID) Sarawak, he said, has been given the authority to carry out the implementation and monitoring of the projects.

According to Dr Yii, the federal funding was released for these projects at the end of 2018 after an initial review as announced by then Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

“Based on their briefing, the project planning and also tendering and appointment of contractors should have been finalised by Nov 2019, where the detailed designing process including land acquisition and investigation was to be carried out from Dec 2019 to Dec 2020.

“The physical construction of the project was supposed to start in 2021 and is expected to take about four years,” said Dr Yii.

However, he said the project was further delayed and based on the answer given in Parliament, DID only put forth the Sitting Application for land acquisition on Dec 29, 2021 to the Land and Survey Department Sarawak.

DID had also discussed the acquisition of the government quarters with the Sarawak Federal Secretary Office on Jan 4, 2022 and had a meeting on Jan 21, 2022 to discuss the acquisition of land for the other nine locations for the project.

Apart from that, he revealed that DID through the state government put forth an appeal to the Land and Survey Department on Jan 10, 2022 to expedite the Sitting Application due to the urgency of the project.

“In Dec 2022, DID gained approval from the State Planning Authority (SPA) for the nine project locations. Currently all the projects have completed its detailed designing process and in the stage of tender document preparation.

“Such steps were initially stated to be completed in 2020, but were delayed until now with physical construction only slated earliest in the start of 2024 and is expected to take up to four years to be completed.

“I have urged that there are no more delays so that tenders can be called for and physical construction can commence and be completed as soon as possible for public convenience,” he said, adding that he will continue to monitor and push for the projects to be expedited.

The PLSB project itself, he added, may not completely solve the flash flood issues in Kuching and therefore, urged the federal and state governments to also include flood mitigation projects along Sungai Maong Kanan and Sungai Maong Kiri.