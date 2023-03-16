Car passenger injured in crash with 4WD at Sibu’s Jalan Pahlawan

SIBU (March 16): A woman was injured after the car she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) at Jalan Pahlawan here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement that both male drivers of the car and 4WD escaped without physical injuries.

Bomba said a distress call on the accident was received at around 9.30pm.

“On arrival, it was found that the female passenger in the front seat (of the car) was unconscious,” said the statement.

Firefighters placed a cervical collar on the victim before conducting a size-up and extricating her from the car.

The victim was later transferred to an ambulance and brought to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.