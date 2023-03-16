Dr Hazland: S’wak govt serious in enabling CCUS investments through Petros

KUCHING (March 17): The state government is serious in enabling Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) investments through clear policy and legislation and a structured process managed by a strong company like Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros).

Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said the state government encourages every organisation serious about achieving decarbonisation targets to explore utilising CCUS potential in Sarawak with Petros.

“In line with Sarawak’s transition towards a green economy, it is vital that we are updated with the latest developments, and we are grateful to connect with global industry peers and thought leaders in the sector.

“I am hoping that the ideas and best practices shared at Asia Carbon Conference (ACC) 2023 may be adapted in Sarawak.

“This conference has provided valuable insights into the path towards a low carbon future, and Sarawak is well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities presented. Let us continue to work together to achieve a net-zero carbon future and protect our planet for future generations,” he said at the closing ceremony of the ACC 2023 here today.

He added that under the stewardship of the Sarawak Premier, the state is taking a proactive approach to achieve the global 2050 net-zero target, to address climate change and to promote a more sustainable future for the next generation.

“The Premier highlighted key initiatives that Sarawak is taking towards a low-carbon future, such as creating legislation for a carbon trading business, the Sarawak CCS Roadmap, Green Economy Policy, Sarawak Climate Policy, and setting up of the Sarawak Climate Change Centre.

“Additionally, we are shifting from 90 per cent fossil fuel to 70 per cent hydro and 11 per cent thermal. This is in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 with six key economic sectors and seven key enablers which will ensure economic prosperity, environmental sustainability, and social inclusivity,” he said.

He also mentioned that in May 2022, the state legislature passed amendments to the Land Code and the Forests Ordinance to regulate the use of land for carbon capture and storage, as well as projects for carbon sequestration by afforestation and reforestation.

“As a result of these amendments, the Land (Carbon Storage) Rules 2022 and the Forests (Forest Carbon Activities) Rules 2022 were created and came into force on Jan 1, 2023.

“These rules allow the state to license suitable areas for CO2 storage and forest preservation projects,” he said, adding the state government will follow the National Guidance on Voluntary Carbon Market mechanisms and Carbon Account.