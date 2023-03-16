False police report on robbery leads to jobless Kuching man’s arrest

KUCHING (March 16): Police arrested a jobless man yesterday after he lodged a false report claiming he was robbed by three men at the Kampung Singai/Matang junction on March 13.

In a statement, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspect had claimed he lost RM285, a smartphone, and other personal documents to the robbers.

“The 20-year-old suspect lodged a police report at the Batu Kawa police station around 11am yesterday to make the claims, which were found to be untrue,” said Abang Zainal.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for false information.

During their investigation, Abang Zainal said the police discovered the suspect made up the robbery because he could repay his remaining debt of RM285 debt to a friend.

The suspect had borrowed RM450 from the friend last month and only managed to repay RM165 early this month.

This was partly due to him being retrenched from his job as a shop assistant.

“The suspect then made up the robbery story in hopes that his friend would believe him and give him more time to clear the debt,” Abang Zainal explained.

He also warned the public against lodging false police reports.

“Police will take stern action against any individuals who are found to have committed such acts,” he added.