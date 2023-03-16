Fatimah: Issuance of temporary documents to stateless children shows S’wak’s commitment to UNCRC, SDG

KUCHING (March 16): The state government’s initiative to issue temporary documents for stateless individuals in Sarawak (DSITKS) to eligible stateless children is a manifestation of its commitment to the universal agenda particularly the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) 1989 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said for the first batch, a total of 73 stateless children in the state will receive the DSITKS which will enable them to attend school when the new academic year begins on March 20 as well as have access to healthcare service provided by the government.

“The issuance of the DSITKS is complementary to the instruction by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to use receipts for citizenship applications issued by the National Registration Department for school admissions and health services at public clinics in Sarawak.

“Through the DSITKS issued by the Sarawak government, public schools and clinics will be able to obtain information on the document holder through a compact instrument that has been approved by the Premier’s Department,” she said at the presentation of DSITKS ceremony which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Fatimah pointed out that those who are eligible for DSITKS are individuals or children born in Sarawak aged 21 and below, with one of their biological parents being a Sarawakian, possess a birth certificate registered in Sarawak, and have applied for citizenship under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution.

She said the targeted period for the issuance of the temporary documents is 37 working days, with a validity period of two years from the date of approval of issuance.

She added that the DSITKS is not a citizenship document nor a confirmation to grant Malaysian citizenship.

Fatimah disclosed that a total of 394 DSITKS applications have been received between Nov 1, 2022 and March 10 this year.

“Of this figure, there were 175 applications which met the requirements while the remaining 219 applicants did not meet the conditions,” she said.

She said so far, 86 applications that met the requirements have been approved by the Premier’s Department and issued with DSITKS on Feb 24.

“Out of this, we have 13 recipients who had their Malaysian citizenship applications approved by the Home Ministry on March 9.

“As such, this leaves 73 approved DSITKS applicants for the first group,” she said.

Present at the ceremony were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Ministers of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus and Mohamad Razi Sitam, and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.