Govt does not intend to review projects implemented by previous administration

KUALA LUMPUR (March 16): The government does not intend to make any reviews or restructuring on projects that have been implemented by the previous administration, said the Economy Ministry.

In a written answer posted on the Parliament website today, the ministry said all projects will continue to be implemented in line with the procurement procedures that are profitable to the government.

The Economy Ministry said this in response to a question from Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) on whether there are any reviews or restructuring for projects that had been approved by the previous government.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry, the government of every member country of the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) will determine the direction of developments in BIMP-EAGA and coordinate them with the socio-economic development priorities.

“BIMP-EAGA Vision 2025 (BEV 2025) is the development action framework for BIMP-EAGA for 2017 to 2025, which details the strategies to bridge the development gap, manage natural resources sustainably, and encourage stronger connectivity,” it said.

Among the long-term strategic thrusts are to make the BIMP-EAGA sub-regional area as a regional food basket, tourist destination through the management of natural resources sustainably, building a conducive trade environment, and strengthen the development of micro, small and medium enterprises that is driven by the private sector.

The Economy Ministry said this in response to a question from Datuk Henry Sum Agong (Lawas) on the planning and projects that will be implemented under BIMP-EAGA in Sarawak.

To balance out the uneven developments among regions in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak, the ministry said efforts will be continued to enhance the provision of infrastructure, optimise the economic potentials, improve access to social services, improve inclusive developments, and strengthen cooperation between the federal agencies and state governments.

“Under Rolling Plan 3 2023 (RP3 2023), Sabah has been approved an allocation for basic development expenditure (basic DE) amounting to RM6.46 billion to implement 1,141 projects, while for Sarawak, the basic DE that have been approved totalled RM5.42 billion for the implementation of 979 projects under various ministries.

“Rural development in Sabah and Sarawak will also be given emphasis, whereby under RP3 2023, a total of RM597.261 million has been approved for Sabah and RM479.194 million for Sarawak for this purpose,” said the ministry.

The Economy Ministry was responding to a question from Datuk Jonathan Yasin (GRS-Ranau) on measures to be undertaken by the government to balance out the uneven developments among regions in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak. – Bernama