Habitual Kuching druggie gets five years’ jail, two lashes

KUCHING (March 16): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 29-year-old man to five years’ jail and two strokes of the rotan after he pleaded guilty to abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid meted out the sentence against Muhammad Hafiz Hassan from Kampung Muara Tebas, who was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39C(1)(b) of the same Act.

Section 15(1)(a) of the Act provides for a fine of up to RM5,000, or up to two years in prison, or both, while Section 39C(1)(b) of the same Act carries an imprisonment of up to seven years and not more than three strokes of the cane upon conviction.

According to the charge, Muhammad Hafiz committed the offence at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters here around 3.10pm on Dec 7, 2022.

He has two previous convictions from 2021 for the same offence.

During mitigation, Muhammad Hafiz, who was unrepresented by counsel, pleaded for a lenient sentence.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim.