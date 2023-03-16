Hannah Yeoh: Sarawak to host 21st edition of Sukma next year

KUCHING (March 16): Sarawak will host the 21st edition of Sukma Malaysia (Sukma XXl) next year.

This was agreed during the Sukma Supreme Council meeting in Putrajaya today.

“The selection of Sarawak as the 2024 host is based on the agreement of the members to introduce a system of rotating the host alternately every two years between the National Sports Council (MSN) and the states,” Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh said in a statement today.

“After Sarawak’s turn to host the Sukma 2024 edition, Sukma in 2026 will be organised by MSN.”

She said Kelantan had agreed to accept the responsibility of hosting Sukma 2028 to give them a longer preparation period.

“The rationale behind the host rotation system is to reduce the burden of the federal government to provide financial assistance to the states, which covers the provision of construction and upgrading of sports infrastructure, the cost of organising, and also the financing of the athletes’ preparation programmes at the state level,” said Yeoh, who is also Sukma Supreme Council chairperson.

The Sukma Supreme Council also approved the proposal that 28 types of compulsory sports must be contested, starting from Sukma 2024.

The compulsory sports for the next Sukma are aquatics (swimming and diving), weightlifting, badminton, cycling (track and highway), gymnastics (artistic and rhythmic gymnastics), golf, fencing, archery, shooting, athletics, sailing, hockey, judo, table tennis, taekwondo, karate, lawn bowls, pencak silat, sepak takraw, squash, tenpin bowling, wushu, football, rugby, netball, basketball, volleyball, and tennis.

As the host, Sarawak is also given the option of including some additional sports.

Sarawak has chosen to list boxing, muaythai, petanque, and electronic sports (e-sports), subject to a minimum participation of six states as required by the General Sports Regulations of Malaysia.

The council has also agreed for MSN to hold several engagement sessions with national sports associations and relevant stakeholders to study the possibility of opening participation to more types of sports to compete in future editions of Sukma.

This will be the third time that Sarawak will host the games after Sukma 1990 and Sukma 2016.

It is understood that the organising of Sukma 2024 will be spread all over Sarawak to give other major towns in Sarawak the opportunity to organise national level sports events.

Last month, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg offered to host Sukma 2024 after Johor, which was supposed to host Sukma XX in 2020, rejected hosting the national games next year.