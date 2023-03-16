Knowledge through Quran will strengthen position of Muslims, says Abg Jo

BINTULU (March 16): The Quran is a guide for Muslims to continue seeking knowledge and to further improve the teaching of Islam, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said such knowledge revolves around various fields of philosophy, science, medicine, mathematics, fiqh, and other disciplines.

“Only with knowledge can one strengthen the position of Muslims in any era, because it becomes a basis for us to evaluate ourselves and advance ourselves in a world full of challenges,” he said when officiating at the 62nd state-level Al-Quran recitation and memorisation ceremony 2023 at the Bintulu Civic Centre last night.

He said the Sarawak government under his leadership would continue emphasising the utilisation of knowledge to develop the state based on innovation and creativity.

In Sarawak, apart from economic knowledge, Abang Johari said priority would also be given to science because this is where the economy of the future lies.

He said rapid development of knowledge in various fields supported by political stability has encouraged the progress and superiority of Islamic civilisation.

Abang Johari said Islam not only prioritises physical success but also spiritual excellence with balanced development, and that is the direction of the Sarawak government.

He said Sarawak has been independent for 60 years within Malaysia and there have been many achievements along the way.

With Muslims practicing Islamic teachings in the economy, he opined this knowledge would continue to bring more success in the future.

As an example, he cited how Bintulu has grown from just a small fishing village to a well-known industrial town in Malaysia.

“We are celebrating Sarawak 60 years of independence – the question is what will Sarawak be like in the next 60 years? Will Muslims be able to unite and live together with our non-Muslims friends?” he asked.

Recalling the glory of Islamic government in the time of Prophet Muhammad, Abang Johari pointed out that under the Constitution of Medina, also known as the Medina Charter, there was equality for all citizens and an acceptance of the coexistence of different religions in the community.

“We hold firmly to the Al-Quran, we continue to fight and gain universal knowledge. I think our future is bright,” he said.

He stressed the Sarawak government is also promoting a new economy based on sustainable development with natural resources bestowed by Allah.

“We have enough water, have enough sunlight, a strong river, and all these resources need to be value added, the way we manage our economy,” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out even Indonesian President Joko Widodo has asked for Sarawak’s expertise to help the country develop a dam in North Kalimantan.

“As Muslim leaders, we will share our experience with our counterparts from Indonesia, this has been recognised by the president himself. We preach to Indonesia in the field of knowledge,” he said.

During the ceremony, Abang Johari also presented special recognition awards to former champions in Al-Quran recitation and memorisation at national and international levels.

The qari (male reciters) were Datuk Ismawi Duet (Third place in 1975, 1977 national level, champion in 1983 national level, second place in 1980, and 1983 international level at Mekah); Awangku Omar Asfuaddin Awang Hamdan (national champion in 2009); Muhamad Izzat Mukhali (third place hafazan national level in 2018); and Mohamed Trang Issa (represented Sarawak in 1963).

The qariah (female reciters) were Amnah Ayup (international champion in 2007; second place in 2000; national champion in 2007, 2000, and 1998; second place in 2004; third place in 2006), Roziah Ayub (second place national level in 2015 and 2011), Ramlah Planchor (second place national level in 1980), and Nurul Izzah Mukhali (third place national level hafazan in 2018 and champion in 2020).

There are 37 participants for this year’s event consisting 11 qari and eight qariah for the Quran recitation, and as well as eight qari and 10 qariah for the memorisation of verses category.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud will present the prizes to the winners on Saturday (March 18).

Among those present at the ceremony were Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nasar, Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Sarawak Islamic Council president Datuk Misnu Taha, Sarawak Islamic Religious Department director Khalidi Ibrahim, and Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti, who is co-organising chairman of the ceremony.