KUCHING (March 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man from Kuala Lumpur RM3,000 in default one month in jail for unlawfully possessing RM9,500 in his bank account.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Chan Kok Wai, 37, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

The Section carries a penalty, imprisonment for three months, or a fine of RM500 upon conviction.

Chan committed the offence at Taman Satria Jaya in Stampin here on Oct 10, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant saw a job offer purportedly from Shopee on Instagram by a user called RJ Hiring.

Interested in the job, the complainant dealt with the agent (RJ Hiring), who used two different phone numbers.

The complainant was then ordered to promote sales items, along with buying and selling the items based on prices in Shopee.

He was also ordered to transfer his money to a bank account the agent had given and was promised commissions and profit.

The complainant transferred RM9,500 into the bank account under Chan’s name.

However, after a while he felt cheated and lodged a police report.

The investigation found a transaction where Chan received the money on Oct 10, 2022.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Chan was unrepresented by legal counsel.