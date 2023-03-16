Land owners in Sg Asap bemoan delay in proposed farm road project

BINTULU (March 16): Agricultural land owners at Bakun Resettlement Scheme (BRS) in Sungai Asap, Belaga still have high hopes that the proposed ‘Package B6’ farm road in their area can be completed as soon as possible to enable them to develop their land.

One of them, Mathew Ngo Awing, 62, from Uma Belor, Sungai Asap, Belaga said the Package B6 was among the three farm road projects in Sungai Asap.

He said the other two projects are Package A8 and Package B2 which are currently progressing very well despite just starting late last year, unlike Package B6.

“I was very confident five years ago, hoping by the time the government proposed road is ready my oil palm would be bearing fruits but my hope was just a dream and my dream didn’t come true,” he lamented.

The government’s proposed Package B6 project covers Mathew ‘s three acres of land which is planted with oil palm.

Mathew claimed that more than 40 landowners were also affected by the delay of this Package B6 farm road project and they were also crying for the proposed government road to be completed soon as they could not do anything to their land without a proper road.

Mathew is one of the two oil palm planters affected by the delay of the Package B6 construction project, as they could not transport out their fresh fruit bunches (FFB) due to very bad road conditions.

“I have spent more than RM15,000 to repair my current road now but it is not worthwhile repairing it again and again as it doesn’t bring any benefits to me.

“I am a retired man and not a pensioner. My whole lifetime savings were all used up here. No more money to repair the road,” he said.

Mathew said they had at least four meetings and dialogues with the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda), Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), a consultant and the contractor last year with regards to the Package 3: Road Infrastructure projects in Belaga/Murum, proposed farm road at BRS Agriculture Lot, Sg Asap-Section A.

“Till March 10, this year nothing was done. The contractor managed to cover up only 400 metres in length since they started more than three years ago even before the Covid-19 movement control order was imposed,” he pointed out.