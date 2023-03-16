Lukanisman: Certified Recovery Coach programme to help govt, private sector with drug addicts

MELAKA (March 16): Participants in the Certified Recovery Coach (CRC) 2.0 training programme will be able to assist the government and private sector in helping drug addicts, said Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Lukanisman said 33.66 per cent of the cases are repeat drug cases, and therefore, the programme can create a support system or ‘peer group support’ to reduce the number of those who return to addiction.

He said the programme’s training modules include screening, intake and assessment, case management, reporting and documentation, crisis intervention, comorbidities and mental illness, professional ethics and values, clients, families and stakeholders, interviewing, and relapse motivation.

“This programme provides a solid knowledge base about substance use, abuse and addiction through a variety of courses that focus on addiction treatment and allows participants to plan their learning process to fit into their career opportunities and interests,” he said when launching the programme yesterday.

He said the programme conducted since 2019, saw 40 participants, some of whom were individuals who were upgraded from peer mentors (PRS) to mySteps employees to work under contract at the National Anti Drug Agency (AADK)

He said that two participants succeeded in opening a private rehabilitation center in the state of Selangor while other participants continued to work in their respective rehabilitation centres as officials and programme heads. — Bernama