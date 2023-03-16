MDC first district council in S’wak to achieve 5-star rating

MARUDI (March 16): Marudi District Council (MDC) made history as the first district council in Sarawak to receive a 5-star rating during the recent Local Authorities Convention 2023 in Ipoh, Perak.

MDC chairman Edward Mendai said other district councils in the state had previously received 4-star recognition.

“Usually, the 5-star rating is awarded to city councils. Seldom do district councils get such rating, and we in Marudi should feel proud of our achievement,” he told The Borneo Post when met at his office yesterday.

Edward and MDC members were at the convention in Ipoh to receive the award.

The convention, held from March 11-12, also saw Kuching South City Council (MBKS) awarded a 5-star rating.