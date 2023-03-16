Miri man arrested for illegally fishing using electrocution

MIRI (March 16): Marine police arrested a fisherman in the Niah River near Kampung Tanjung Belipat on Tuesday for using unauthorised equipment under the State Fisheries Ordinance 2003.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said a team of three Marine Police Region 5 personnel in a patrol boat arrested the 46-year-old during Ops Pensura around 9.45pm.

“Inspection on the boat found equipment unauthorised to catch fish and prawns under the Sarawak Inland Fisheries Ordinance 2003, including a car battery, a power inverter, and a bamboo pole wrapped with electrical wire and hook.

“The team subsequently seized all the items, together with about 1kg of prawns of various sizes and fish of various types, an outboard motor, and Temuai longboat, estimated to be worth about RM5,110,” Alexson said in a statement.

He added all the seized items and catches have been handed over to the Miri District Inland Fisheries investigating officer for further action.