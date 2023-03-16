Miri MP: Federal govt ought to assist pig farming industry in S’wak

MIRI (March 16): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man has urged the federal government to assist pig farmers in the state who are affected by the African Swine Flu (ASF).

Chiew suggested that assistance to the pig farmers could be given in the forms of infrastructure, subsidies or low-interest loans.

“This can help farmers venture into ‘Modern Pig Farming’ that helps reduce pollution as it has an effective system in disposing waste from the farming activity,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2023 at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He pointed out that modern pig farming allows the activity to be centralised and carried out on a larger scale, while at the same time, helps prevent the spread of ASF.

Chiew remarked that the pig farming industry in Sarawak is crucial in helping to improve the country’s food security, and especially so as Sarawak is a state with a non-Muslim majority.

The government’s role and intervention in price control, he said, are also crucial to ensure sufficient supplies of pork in the market and also to ensure its price stability.

He pointed out that the decrease in pork production may lead to price increase, thus resulting to non-Muslim consumers switching to chicken, meat and fish and which in the long run may also bring up the prices of the pork substitutes.

“Sarawak has high potential to become one of the main contributors towards ensuring food security in Malaysia,” Chiew said, and therefore called on the federal government to work together with the state government to utilise Sarawak’s vast land and climate to further develop its agriculture sector.