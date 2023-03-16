Motorists advised to take extra care on pothole-riddled Peninjau-Long Lama roads

MIRI (March 16): The monsoon season has resulted in bumpy roads from Peninjau road junction to Long Lama, and motorists are advised to drive with due care to avoid mishaps.

Appealing to the general public to be patient and exercise extra care when using the said road, Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil also called on Public Works Department (JKR) to look into complaints lodged by the general public and be sensitive enough to their needs for a decent road.

The deputy minister was responding to complaints by netizens on the poor condition of the roads where some had suffered punctured tyres and close shaves with road hazards, including an incident where a sedan car owner suffered a tyre burst near the bend before the Peninjau road junction and flyover of the upcoming Pan Borneo Highway.

“As a responsible wakil rakyat, I will liaise with the relevant authority to ensure that any dangerous stretches of roads are repaired urgently.

“The public are also advised to alert the relevant authority as soon as possible through the proper channels – be it through social media, their councillors or KMKKs,” said Penguang.

He noted that there were stretches in need of repairs along the Peninjau road but noted that the stretch of road from Beluru to Long Lama is also riddled with potholes and uneven surfaces which are caused by heavy vehicles.

He hoped that the affected roads will be repaired without delay to enable locals to send their sick to the nearby clinic or hospital, market their products in town or send their kids to school.

Penguang, who is also Marudi assemblyman, travels through this narrow Peninjau road regularly and is aware of the bumpy stretches and potholes which cannot be avoided if there are oncoming vehicles.

He said the newly tar-sealed section near the new culvert to drain ponded water there had also been affected by heavy or overloaded vehicles passing through this stretch.

Meanwhile, JKR Miri said it had liaised with the road repair concessionaire team to find out the company’s repair work programme.