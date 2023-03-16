MRS earns RM84,220 in royalties for ethnic songs

KOTA KINABALU (March 16): Music Rights Sabah (MRS Berhad) will receive a royalty of RM84,220 for the use of local songs throughout Kaamatan 2023 organized by the Sabah State Government and the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan who is also the chairman of Kaamatan 2023, said the Kaamatan Festival Organizing Committee is very concerned about the welfare and rights of Sabah’s local artists.

“During these 30 years, the rights of Sabah’s local artists have not been defended,” he said when receiving a visit from MRS Berhad led by its managing director Asmin Mudin yesterday.

Also present was Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, Robert Stidi.

MRS’s courtesy call aims to brief the licensing of local ethnic songs throughout Kaamatan at 34 districts in Sabah, seven KDCA branches outside Sabah, and Hongkod Koisaan, Penampang in May.

The Sabah ethnic songs are under the mandate of MRS.

Asmin thanked the Sabah Government through the 2023 Sabah State Kaamatan Festival Organizing Committee for refining and fully supporting the efforts of MRS.

“Although the matter is still too new for everyone in Sabah, the agreement that has been reached can be considered as a pioneer for the development of Sabah’s music industry,” he said.

According to Asmin, with the royalties, Sugandoi participants, invited artists and Kaamatan Festival organizers can use local ethnic songs under the MRS mandate without hesitation.

“The use of ethnic songs includes Unduk Ngadau, Sugandoi, Kaamatan concerts or open karaoke at Kaamatan stalls,” he said.

However, Asmin insisted that the licensing does not apply to Kaamatan Festivals that are not organized by the Sabah State Government and KDCA.

Asmin described the 2023 Sabah State Kaamatan Festival Committee as an example to other organizers in terms of moral values and responsibility in safeguarding the rights of local artists.