NanoMalaysia, Bifrost collaborate towards first EV truck conversion in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (March 16): The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) through its agency for electric vehicle (EV) technology development, NanoMalaysia Berhad (NMB), has signed a collaboration agreement with Biforst Berhad (Biforst) to adapt the Hydrogen Hybrid Energy Storage System (H2SS) for carbon-free transportation.

MOSTI, in a statement today, said the collaboration enables the development, testing, deployment, and commercialisation of a hybrid hydrogen-based power system based on H2SS as an additional power source on top of electric vehicle (EV) components, which will replace the internal combustion engine (ICE).

“The collaboration under NMB’s Rapid Electric Vehicle Innovation Validation Ecosystem (REVIVE) programme will see Malaysia’s first ICE to EV truck conversion.

“Under the partnership, the project’s execution and management will be carried out by NMB via its subsidiary Nano Commerce Sdn Bhd (NCSB) as the technology solution provider, while Biforst will act as the truck supplier and technology recipient,” the statement read.

The collaboration agreement was signed by NMB chief executive officer Dr Rezal Khairi Ahmad and Biforst group managing director Datuk Hamie Appala Nakkiah and witnessed by the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang during the Malaysia Technology Expo 2023 (MTE 2023) at the World Trade Centre (WTC) today.

It said the project has also identified the participation of key collaborators, including the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (TERAJU) along with selected local financing providers.

“This partnership and technology integration into trucks and logistics operations unlocks a sustainability-driven ecosystem and creates a value chain of products and services to impact the local economy positively and aligns with Malaysia Madani’s pillars of innovation, sustainability and prosperity,” the statement said further. – Bernama