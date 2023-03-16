OCBC Bank is Gold Sponsor for first Asia Carbon Conference

KUCHING (March 16): OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad (OCBC Bank) is the sole financial institution taking the lead as the Gold Sponsor for the first Asia Carbon Conference.

The event, which runs here till today, is organised by Argus Media in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, with host sponsor Samling Group’s SaraCarbon Sdn Bhd.

The two-day conference features global subject matter experts from both Asia and Europe including Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom and Switzerland who share insights on the regulatory framework and the future of Asia’s carbon market including new technologies and investment opportunities.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who officiated at the conference yesterday, shared the state’s comprehensive roadmap and strategic initiatives towards championing economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability by 2030.

The premier subsequently presented carbon licences to the first two recipients, SaraCarbon and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad.

Meanwhile, OCBC Bank managing director Tan Ai Chin, who is also Senior Banker and Head of Investment Banking, said the sponsorship demonstrates OCBC Bank’s strong and continual commitment to support the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) agenda and initiatives in facilitating the nation’s transition journey towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

“As one of the market leaders for responsible and sustainable finance, the OCBC Group looks forward to support the state government as well as other corporate and government-linked companies in their ESG initiatives in Sarawak by offering bespoke financing solutions and playing a key role in the sustainability ecosystem.

“OCBC Bank has a long and well-established business relationship with Samling Group and has been supporting its initiatives in ensuring environmental protection as part of its transition journey, including financing of the Group’s wood pellet manufacturing plant for industrial power plants.

“Hence, we are indeed glad that SaraCarbon has been granted the licence by the Sarawak government to operate its forest carbon business activities, in line with Samling Group’s continuous efforts for forest conservation to reduce carbon emission and mitigate the effects of climate change,” she said.

In the fourth quarter of last year, OCBC Group signed up for the industry-led Net Zero Banking Alliance and has begun developing a systematic plan to achieve net zero by 2050 as part of its commitment to working with industry peers, customers and policymakers to transition to a low-carbon world.