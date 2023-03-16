Operators plead to govt to reduce or waive wharf fee to berth at Sibu Express Boat Terminal

SIBU (March 16): Express boats, once the chief mode of transportation to the upper reaches of the Rajang River in Sarawak, have sailed into the sunset.

Following the completion of the Sibu-Kapit road, the demand for express boat services had dwindled drastically, compelling operators to discontinue their services as they could no longer cope with the losses.

It is learned that the last Sibu-Kapit express boat service was on January 14 this year.

An observation at Sibu Express Boat Terminal today saw only a handful of passengers who are travelling to down river destinations such as Daro or Dalat using speed boats.

The situation was indeed a far cry from its heyday, when on average 500 passengers passed through the terminal daily, and the number would rapidly soar ahead of Gawai Dayak celebration.

Back then, there were more than 10 daily trips for the Sibu-Kapit sector before being gradually reduced to one trip per alternate day.

There were also extra trips approved ahead of the Gawai Dayak celebration back then to ferry celebrants back to their longhouses for the festive occasion.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, Sibu Central Region Express Boat Owners’ Association treasurer Lau Xie Hin bemoaned that after the completion of Sibu-Kapit road, people would only travel using land transport.

“So, we cannot cover our losses, as people are all using roads.

“Prior to the completion of the Sibu-Kapit road, express boats operated on full or near full capacity as river transportation was the only mode of transport to the upper reaches of Rajang River then,” he said.

Lau said that the express boats are berthed at the Sibu Express Boat Terminal at the moment as there was nowhere else to berth them.

Another express boat operator, who only wished to be identified as Nen, recalled there were 14 daily trips for the Sibu-Kapit sector before the existence of the road linking Sibu to Kapit.

He remembered that the earliest express boat to Kapit departed from the terminal at 5.45am, while the last one departed at 2.30pm.

“The operation cost for a return trip for Sibu-Kapit cost us about RM3,000 (per boat) and we are making losses as people can now conveniently travel by road to Kapit now,” he said.

Asked on the likelihood of express boats resuming Sibu-Kapit operations ahead of the Gawai Dayak celebration, Nen replied in the negative.

“People will return to Kapit using land transport and furthermore, we need to send our express boats for servicing before we can operate, which is costly,” he said.

On a related matter, Nen is appealing to the state government to consider reducing or waive the wharf fee for their vessels currently berthed at the terminal.

“We are also hoping that the relevant authority (such as the Sarawak Rivers Board) will allow us to berth at the terminal even though we are not operating now.

“They have told us previously that we were required to have permits to berth there.

“It is not that we do not wish to renew our permits, but we need to cover for the losses if we were to resume our operations. We hope they can look into our plight,” he bemoaned.

Adding on, Nen revealed that the wharf fee per vessel is close to RM400 per month, but the amount differs according to size of the boats.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Rivers Board acting controller Lt (Rtd) Ding Tiew Wong explained that government passenger landing facilities at the Sibu Express Boat Terminal are only for embarkation and disembarkation purposes.

He said this matter had been explained before to express boat owners and operators.

For the record, the Kapit Wharf located just a stone’s throw away from the Sibu Express Boat Terminal still has express boats plying the Sibu-Passin and Sibu-Mupong sector.