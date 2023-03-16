Paris Court dismisses Sulu claimants’ bid to enforce purported final award

KOTA KINABALU (March 16): The Paris Court of Appeal had on March 14 maintained a stay of enforcement of the purported final award issued by controversial arbitrator Dr Gonzala Stampa in February 2022.

In a statement, the Special Secretariat on Sulu Claims said that in delivering the decision, the court noted that a challenge filed by the alleged Sulu claimants against the stay order was inadmissible.

Hence, the stay obtained by Malaysia on July 12, 2022 for the enforcement of the purported final award remained.

The Special Secretariat further stated that Malaysia wishes to note that the stay order was an exceptional decision and it served to reinforce the country’s position that the purported commercial arbitration instituted by the alleged Sulu claimants was without legitimate basis and did affect Malaysia’s territorial sovereignty.

It also stated that Malaysia will continue to defend itself robustly in all legal fora against all forms of lawfare instituted by her adversaries.

On April 15, 2022, Malaysia had filed a request for a stay of the enforcement of the purported final award issued by Stampa in February 2022 in Paris.

Subsequently, on July 12, 2022, the pre-trial judge of the Paris Court of Appeal ordered the unconditional stay of enforcement in France of the purported final award on the ground that it will likely affect Malaysia’s territorial sovereignty.

The stay order obtained was pending the decision on the set-aside proceedings.

Then on July 27, 2022, the alleged Sulu claimants filed a challenge against the stay order, to which the hearing on the merits was held on Jan 16.

Last month, the Spanish Constitutional Court threw out an appeal by the self-proclaimed heirs of the defunct Sulu Sultanate to reinstate Stampa as an arbitrator.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the Spanish court had rejected the appeal by the group on the June 2021 Madrid court’s annulment of Stampa as arbitrator.

Describing it as another significant victory for Malaysia against the so-called heirs, Azalina had said then that the Special Spanish Court’s annulment of Stampa’s appointment as arbitrator is a final decision that reaffirmed Malaysia’s position on the arbitration case.