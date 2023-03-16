Thursday, March 16
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»PM: Transport Ministry drawing up public transportation framework, will present to Cabinet

PM: Transport Ministry drawing up public transportation framework, will present to Cabinet

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Anwar speaks during the launch of MRT2 Phase Two at the Serdang Depot March 16, 2023. — Malay Mail photo

SERDANG (March 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that Transport Minister Anthony Loke is preparing a comprehensive public transportation framework.

Anwar said that once it is ready the framework will be presented to the Cabinet for its implementation.

“I would like to once again thank the transport minister who is preparing a more comprehensive framework and strategy for public transportation that will be presented to the Cabinet and will then be implemented in stages,” Anwar said in his speech at the launch of the Putrajaya Mass Rapid Transit Line (MRT2) Phase Two. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

Recommended Posts