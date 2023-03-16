Police arrest Bintulu man, seize over 640 grams of ecstasy  

BINTULU (March 16): Police arrested a 38-year-old man yesterday on suspicion of trafficking ecstasy.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said the man was detained at Taman Perumahan Jalan Sibiyu Bintulu.

“The suspect will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 after (allegedly) possessing 20 packets of drugs believed to be ecstasy powder weighing 640.87 grams,” he said.

Drug trafficking under Section 39B carries either the death penalty or life imprisonment and a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan.

Batholomew said the suspect is also being probed under Section 15(11)(a) of the same Act after testing positive for methamphetamine.

Under Section 15(1)(a), the suspect could be fined up to RM15,000 or face up to two years’ jail if convicted, along with police supervision for two years.