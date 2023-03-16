Police: No report so far after Facebook post claims couple nearly robbed by armed men in Matang

KUCHING (March 16): Padawan police have not received any report on a purported armed robbery attempt near the Matang Hilir traffic lights.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed in a statement that no official report was filed on the purported incident.

In a Facebook post, a woman had claimed that she and her husband were nearly robbed by two armed suspects near the Matang Hilir traffic lights recently.

In the post, the woman had claimed they were approached by the suspects, who demanded they surrender their belongings.

The post claimed that they managed to escape after getting help from nearby motorists, who caused the suspects to flee.

“So far, we have not received any police report on the incident and the posting made by the woman on Facebook has been deleted,” said Supt Abang Zainal.

He reminded the public to come forward if they face similar situations such as the one claimed by the woman.

“The public are also reminded to not speculate on the posting as it may cause the general public to worry on their safety,” he added.

Abang Zainal also reminded the public not to make public statements just to increase their social media standing.

He said this could tarnish the image of the police.

To report crime to Padawan police, call 082-862233.