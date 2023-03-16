Road closures, diversions for Sunday’s Miri Marathon

MIRI (March 16): Road closures and diversions will be set up by the police for the Miri Marathon 2023 on Sunday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said several roads will be closed or diverted in stages beginning Saturday to make way for the event, which will begin at Miri Bulatan Park.

“Participants will take part in three categories – a full 42km marathon, a 21km half marathon, and a 10km fun run.

“Therefore, to ensure that the programme will run smoothly, road closures and road diversions will be carried out in stages by the district police,” Alexson said in a statement.

For the first stage, the road from Bulatan Edward Jeli leading to Saberkas roundabout, as well as along the Miri Bulatan Park will be closed from 2pm on Saturday to 10am on Sunday to give way for the installation work of start and finish gates.

For the second stage, the roads that will be affected by closures or diversions include Saberkas roundabout, Jalan Miri-Pujut (Saberkas flyover), Bulatan Pujut 3 (Bulatan GK), as well as traffic lights at Pujut 7, Lutong and Tudan, from 11.30pm on Saturday to 10am on Sunday.

“Those who want to attend or witness the event are advised to park their vehicles at the parking lots near Boulevard, Taman Selera Saberkas, and at M-Citi,” said Alexson.

He advised the public to plan their journeys and choose alternative routes to avoid being caught in traffic jams during the road closures and diversions.

For more information, call the district traffic investigation and enforcement division on 085-433587.