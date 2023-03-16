Sarawak Metro: ART to be delivered to Kuching by middle of this year

KUCHING (March 16): The prototype vehicle of Sarawak’s highly anticipated hydrogen-powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) is scheduled to be delivered to Kuching by the second quarter of this year, said Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa.

He said upon arrival, the prototype ART will undergo Stage 2 of the Proof-of-Concept (POC) exercise.

“This POC exercise is scheduled to run by the third quarter of 2023,” he told The Borneo Post.

Mazli said at the moment, the ART vehicle is undergoing Stage 1 of the POC exercise in Zhuzhou, China.

“The exercise will continue until the middle of this month (March),” he said.

The completion of the manufacturing and assembly of the prototype hydrogen-powered ART vehicle in Zhuzhou marked another major milestone for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Project.

Mazli, along with Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, were present to inspect the newly completed prototype at the CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Co Ltd facility earlier this month.

Together with members of Lee’s delegation which consisted of representatives from the Ministry of Transport, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), and Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, they were also brought on an hour-long ride on the hydrogen vehicle.

The prototype ART vehicle for this POC exercise measures 30.2 metres in length, 2.65 metres in width and 3.7 metres in height. It can reach speeds of up to 70 kilometres an hour and has a 241-passenger capacity with a revised seating layout.