Sibu Special Branch chief collapses, dies during football match

SIBU (March 16): A police officer died while playing football at the Azman Hashim Sibu Jaya Community Sports Centre today.

DSP Gregory Emilio, 52, the Sibu Special Branch head, was involved in a friendly match held in conjunction with the 216th Police Day celebration when he suddenly collapsed at 10.15am.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement said Gregory was rushed to Sibu Jaya Health Clinic but died at 10.56am despite all efforts by the clinic to resuscitate him.

The late Gregory leaves behind a wife and four children aged 17 to 27.

He became district Special Branch head in 2021 and had been with the police force for 28 years.

Zulkipli said the body was sent to Hospital Sibu for a post-mortem. – Bernama