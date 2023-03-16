SK Luagan Lawas to represent Malaysia in World’s Best School Prizes

MIRI (March 16): SK Luagan, Lawas has been chosen as one of five schools to represent Malaysia to compete with 1,000 other schools globally for the T4 World’s Best School Prizes.

Five winning schools will win an equal share of the US$250,000 prize pool.

The World’s Best School Prizes are awarded to schools that have developed expertise in five key areas, that can prove and demonstrate outstanding systems, practices and performance that impact the lives of their students and of the whole community.

Launched in 2022 after the pandemic, T4 Education (T4), a global education organisation, partnered with Yayasan Hasanah, Templeton World Charity Foundation, Accenture and American Express to help build systemic change in education systems around the world.

SK Luagan senior education assistant and teacher Muhammad Nazmi Rosli today confirmed that the school was selected to represent Malaysia under the innovation category.

The school’s Filpen Club, a film-based entrepreneurship programme, had earlier on submitted an entry for World Best School Malaysia Chapter.

The Malaysian Chapter, managed by LeapEd Services, shortlisted SK Luagan as the top 15 winners among all primary schools throughout Malaysia.

It was on March 13 that SK Luagan was announced as among the top-five winners to receive RM5,000 and the honour to represent Malaysia to compete at the international level.

“I think we initially made it to the top five due to our innovative solution where we set up film-entrepreneurship that taught the students the art of film development, marketing, financial literacy, creative expression and leadership skills,” said Muhammad Nazmi.

These initiatives and efforts of the pupils and staff of SK Luagan, he pointed out, have helped raise funds to buy a boat to ferry pupils to the school which is in the flood-prone district of Sundar.

Adding on, he said the team of pupils also sold viewing pass via online and in Lawas town for its short-film ‘Teether’, an initiative to raise funds for the production of ‘Bullies’ – also a short-film of the school club’s production that has gained recognition locally and internationally.

In ‘Bullies’, the teachers, pupils, parents, police and health officers together with most of the Sundar sub-district community, were involved in making this short-film.

The participation in the World’s Best School Prizes under the innovation category resonates with its belief that innovation is the way to make changes in the school and in the community.