State govt completes three digital hubs

KOTA KINABALU (March 16): The state government has completed phase one of the Data Integration and Interchange Platform (DIIP) as well as three digital hubs, namely People Hub, Business Hub and Geo Hub.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor explained that People Hub enables smooth cross-agency data integration through a single, authentic source for a more holistic and people-centered approach for government agency services.

As for Business Hub, he said the state government has introduced four online services to develop its potential use.

They are the BizSabah Portal for providing entrepreneurial information for each district, Environmental Social Assessment Governance (ESC) Sustainability Assessment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Virtual Engagement Platform (VEP) for business matching (B2B Matching) and Sabah TAMU to promote and stimulate the growth of the digital market in Sabah.

“While Geo Hub will enable geospatial mapping and analysis for various purposes and activity monitoring with geospatial reference and satellite maps. With this, phase one of DIIIP and the three hubs have been completed,” he said.

Hajiji, in a text speech read by State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, said

this when launching the CelcomDigi Business Tech Week at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC), here, Thursday.

Meanwhile, he said the state government is always committed to strengthening the delivery of its services by strengthening the administration and equipment of digital equipment service members.

He said they will ensure that the government machinery always applies the 5A atmosphere, which is Available At Anytime, Anywhere with Any Mobile Device, as well as making sure the installation of wifi facilities in all government premises are secure from possible intrusions.

Hajiji said through this effort, the State Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (KSTI) through the Computer Services Department (JPKN) and Sabah Net will ensure digitization in Sabah is consistently implemented through various digitization plans and programs.

He said JPKN will continue to develop application systems for state government agencies and as many as 30 application systems with End-to-End characteristics will be developed.

In addition, he said the internet network infrastructure in all government premises will continue to be strengthened through installation of broadband lines, in line with the expansion of fiber optic networks throughout the country, and they will accelerate the use of cloud computing solutions in line with the MyDigital Economy Blueprint.

“Meanwhile, Sabah Net will continue to upgrade all 749 state government offices to achieve a fiber network with a minimum speed of 100Mbps by 2025. The Sabah Net Data Centre which has high power capacity is the main host for state government service application.

“As for improvements on cyber security, Sabah Net will carry on with its efforts to upgrade cyber security systems using the latest technology. This will strengthen cyber security protection so that the government can operate effectively and flexibly anywhere,” he said.

Hajiji said Sabah Net will collaborate with the authorities and suppliers of cyber security services to make Sabah as a human capital development center in the field, and Sabah Net has also upgraded its self-service portal to allow government users to manage logs by themselves, in addition to it being a one-stop-centre for cloud computing services..

According to him, in improving the level of connectivity and service quality broadband in Sabah, the state government through the Malaysian Communications And Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will construct new towers, upgrade existing transmitting stations to 4G, and upgrade Rural Internet Centres (PID) to Pusat Digital Ekonomi Keluarga Malaysia (PedI).

Hajiji added that KSTI will also be installing internet satellite technology (VSAT) facilities at 300 identified locations in 2023, while another 300 VSATs have been approved to be installed at various locations in Sabah, which is not under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) program.

“All planning and digitization programs implemented by the government are to not only ensure the improvement of Sabah’s public service system but also act as a catalyst to accelerate the digital transformation in the state,” he said.