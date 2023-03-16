Stress importance of English, science and maths to your kids, Satok parents told

KUCHING (March 16): Parents in Satok constituency must stress to their children the importance of English, science and mathematics, as excelling in these subjects can lead to a better future, said Datuk Ibrahim Baki.

The Satok assemblyman said these subjects are important and can help children in the constituency secure better employment and thus, a better life.

“There are many people from Sarawak today who have become successful because they realised the importance of these subjects.

“I thus want to remind everyone that these subjects are indeed important,” he said in his speech during a back-to-school event at Kampung Segedup yesterday.

He stressed that it is only through having a good education that one can improve his or her life.

“I am sure everyone wants to improve their lives, hence, if they want to do so, having good education presents a good chance to do so.”

Ibrahim also assured those attending the event that he will do his best to assist students in the constituency in education-related matters, including providing aid and organising educational programmes.

“In Satok constituency, for example, we give assistance of RM1,500 to every individual who enters their first year in institutions of higher learning.

“It is my hope that there will not be any illiterate individuals from Satok constituency in the future,” he said.

The event, organised by Satok Community Sports Club, saw Ibrahim presenting school bags and other supplies to more than 80 students.