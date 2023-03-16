S’wak Premier hopes Islamic property management leverage waqf through carbon trading

KUCHING (March 26): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg hopes that the Islamic property management research will tap into the potential of leveraging waqf through the state’s new economy carbon trading.

While the initiative is relatively new, he said developing lands into conservation biodiversity assets could be one of means for waqf endowment.

He said waqf through carbon trading will not only help reduce the carbon footprint but also benefit the community at large.

“Our economy today has changed, it’s not what it used to be. For example, we in Sarawak, we export logs. But today, we want to plant more trees and we have a new regimen which is carbon trading.

“Let’s say we have land and there are trees. Just keep the trees there. What we can do is we use that land to sell carbon credit, and that carbon trading we use it for waqf endowment.

“Another way is through agriculture. If we want to endow our land for waqf, we should endow the land with a purpose. If we don’t make use of it, it will be a waste.

“When you waqf your land, it must with a purpose. Whatever the proceeds from your land activities, whether it is agriculture or carbon, this will transfer to the waqf fund,” he said.

Abang Johari told a press conference after launching the International Conference on Waqf and Endowment 2023 organised by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) at Waterfront Hotel here today.

According to him, emphasising means for waqf endowment should not only limit for properties and land assets.

He opined leveraging waqf for climate change should include various forms of initiatives, including research and development initiatives.

He said providing various means of waqf were more meaningful since it will help promote the importance of environmental preservation among the Muslim community.

“In Sarawak, we usually endow our land assets for waqf. When we intend to endow something (assets), must be because of Allah SWT, and this is the best approach for us (Muslims).

“But we also must emphasise on the importance of research and development because it also requires funds. We should not limit waqf assets through land only. We can make waqf through our contribution in knowledge by exploring other assets that can give huge returns to our society in general.

“Therefore it is very pertinent for us to broaden our understanding of waqf.

“In this regard Islamic intellectuals should work together to explore a more productive approach to waqf especially in the transition of the world’s economy that has changed,” he said, adding that embedding various forms of waqf will give significant impact to the development of the Muslim community in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari also announced a waqf donation from the state government of RM1 million to Unimas.

He hoped the waqf fund would give huge returns to the people of Sarawak.

In Islam, waqf is a form of endowment under the Islamic law. The waqf funds can be used in three ways: social waqfs, productive waqfs, or a combination of the two.

Social waqf supports social initiatives, typically non-profit-oriented, that provide free services or facilities for the general public.

Productive waqf supports ethical business or investment practices. According to the Islamic law, waqfs cannot be used to support “non-ethical” businesses that are deemed as generally “harmful” such as tobacco or alcohol.

Productive waqf models are funded and managed in various ways: cash waqf with a self-managed model, Islamic bank financing with a self-managed model, sukuk with an external partnership model, cash waqf with external partnership, and cash waqf and co-financing with the external partnership.