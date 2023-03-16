Two affordable housing projects planned for Putatan

KOTA KINABALU (March 16): Two affordable housing projects are being planned for Putatan district.

Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said that one of the affordable housing projects is being planned for construction at Kampung Potuki in Ketiau, while the other at Kampung Pasir Putih Putatan.

Shahelmey added that the housing project in Kampung Potuki will be able to house between 500 to 800 people.

“Officers from the federal department of National Housing will be coming to survey the site if suitable,” he said at a hotel near here on Thursday after seeing witnessing the swearing-in ceremony of 18 councillors for Putatan.

Earlier, he said that there was a need to prepare affordable housing for the people in Putatan as the price of properties at areas surrounding the city is high.

“If we look at the terrace houses in Putatan, there is none below RM500,000; while apartments with three rooms fetch RM400,000 or more. If we see the majority of the people in Putatan, they are mainly B40 and the mid-group. It is important for us to prepare early because the price of land will increase annually, while income is not rising at the same ratio as the price of housing, hence the risk of urban poverty,” he explained.

Shahelmey also commented on the occupants at the Rumah Pangsa Tanjung Aru, who have been instructed to vacate their respective lots by July this year.

“I met with a few representatives who have voiced out their appeal … I take note,” he said.

Shahelmey said that he will meet with the chairman of LPPB, Datuk Masiung Banah, to see how they can come up to a win-win solution.

He reminded that among those living there were those in the B40 group, senior citizens as well as a few people with disabilities.

However, he said that the safety aspect of the building will also need to be considered as it is old.