8 sites identified for reinforced concrete crossings in Simanggang

SRI AMAN (March 17): Eight locations for the proposed reinforced concrete crossings (RC crossing) have been identified by the implementing agencies to be constructed in the Simanggang constituency.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis said the implementing agencies will evaluate them on priority basis and will submit paperwork including an estimate of the construction cost of the RC crossing.

“The purpose of the RC crossing is to facilitate vehicles in crossing the big drains.

“This facility is the government’s efforts to help the people by providing easy access to their farms to improve their standard of living through commercial agricultural activities,” he said.

The Simanggang assemblyman said this when he made site visits to Kampung Pruan A, Kampung Pruan B and Kampung Nanga Pruan here to see the construction of the proposed RC crossings recently.

He was accompanied by the Sri Aman Drainage and Irrigation (DID) divisional engineer, Mazolizam Mohamad.