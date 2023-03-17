Abang Johari: Horticulture next best thing for Sarawak

KUCHING (March 17): Sarawak is planning to further develop its horticulture industry as a commodity for export.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg thus suggested that the Borneo International Garden Expo Sarawak (BIGEXS) be made an annual event.

He also suggested that Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to include the expo’s exhibition and expenses in next year’s state budget.

“I hope this exhibition will become an annual event to add value to the horticulture industry. Maybe Datuk Karim next year can include (the expo) in the budget,” he said when officiating at the inaugural Borneo International Garden Expo Sarawak (BIGEXS 2023) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Citing Kunming, the largest city of Yunnan Province in China and Netherland as major exporters of orchid, Abang Johari said Sarawak’s horticulture industry has the potential to develop into diverse forms of commercial activities.

He said besides commercial cultivation, the industry has potential for downstream exports.

“I was in the tourism industry previously like Datuk Karim, having visited many countries that cultivate flowers for attraction. Taiwan, and Thailand are also into it. If you go to Kunming in China, it is one of the places that exports orchids. The Netherlands too.

“I hope this exhibition will provide new ideas for us to look at horticulture in a new way.

“There are flowers but there are also indigenous products that Sarawak Biodiversity Research has done into making flowers one of ingredients for perfume production.

“That is another downstream activity able to develop horticulture,” he said.

He said while the future of the horticulture industry is bright, it would need new ideas and policies to ensure the sustainability of the industry.

Sharing his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Abang Johari said the beautification efforts taken by the Saudi government proved that the horticulture industry could be developed into a part of conservation efforts.

He thus called on Kuching North City Hall and Kuching South City Council to take proactive measures like Saudi Arabia to beautify roads in the city with flowers.

“This exhibition is a way for us to explore new ideas on the issue of horticulture, not only for economic benefits, but also to foster unity among communities.

“As you know, flowers are very important in our life. When you give birth, people give you flowers, when you ask for a hand from a girl, you also give flowers, when you die, people also give you flowers. Flowers are important in our life.

“I want to share with you one area, the question of how to promote horticulture and also the direction for us to promote this industry, not only to entertain but as a commodity for export, to meet and enhance our economic activities under our Post-Covid19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“Horticulture is one industry that places two of our three main principles; commodity and social inclusivity.

“That leads me to the second issue, second experience I want to share with you. I just came back from Saudi Arabia. I was there last week and you can see cities in Saudi Arabia are planted with flowers. Jeddah itself is beautiful with colourful flowers, even to the extent that in Medina and Mecca, the government is putting emphasis on horticulture.

“That reminds me that in the desert they can plant flowers. It is an unfriendly weather but yet along the highway, it is lined with trees and flowers. Then I asked my colleague, Sarawak has this? There is nothing to see along our main roads.

“So I want to share with the two mayors; please beautify our roads. If you don’t have money, you can ask me. We should plant colourful flowers along our main roads,” he said, adding that the horticulture industry players needed to step up their efforts in exploring new ideas.

He also said that the development of the horticulture industry here would enable the state to make certain policies.

This will strengthen the state’s conservation effort especially on its orchids.

“Sometimes our friend from Singapore, if you allow me to mention this, you know I am quite amazed with Singapore. Every VIP coming to the country is given an orchid and they will name that orchid and even some of the orchids there are from Sarawak.

“So what I am saying here is we must have certain policies and brainstorm what we are going to do with our flowers.

“Then we can actually plant more flowers, particularly orchids. I was given to understand by the UPM (Universiti Putra Malaysia) in Bintulu, there is one orchid not available in other parts of the world.

“What I’m saying is the diverse orchids available in Sarawak. It is the question of how we focus and develop our horticulture industry,” he said.