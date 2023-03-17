Abg Jo: Sarawak to provide support allocation for hosting Sukma 2024

KUCHING (March 17): Sarawak will be providing support in terms of allocation to better fund the Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be hosted by the state next year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Of course we will see how much is the allocation given by the federal government. Since Sarawak is chosen to host (Sukma 2024), we do expect there are allocations given.

“There are reasons why other states refused to host the games. Usually the federal government’s budget will not be enough.

“Since Sukma 2024 is of the national interest, Sarawak would want to contribute to the national interest,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the launching ceremony of Borneo International Garden Expo Sarawak (BIGEXS) 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here this afternoon.

Abang Johari said the most important thing about hosting Sukma 2024 is the exposure of nationwide athletes to Sarawak, and this can be achieved by making certain sports events be held at several other divisions in the state.

“For boxing, maybe it will take place in Sri Aman. For badminton, we have a court in Sibu, and probably in Miri. So we are spreading this throughout the state and this is what was planned by the state government,” he added.

On the cycling velodrome, he revealed that the state government will be discussing on it, adding that it will likely be set up at the stadium complex here.

He then gave his assurance that the Ministry for Youth and Sports Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will prepare any facilities needed, including the velodrome, ahead of Sukma 2024.

“(For velodrome) we need to do it as soon as possible. For other facilities, we simply need to upgrade them,” he added.