Activist: Proposed law to protect seniors long overdue, must address ageing nation

KUCHING (March 17): A senior citizens protection Bill is long overdue to not only provide protection and a safety net for the elderly but also address the related social ills of an ageing nation, said social activist Voon Shiak Ni.

However, she cautioned there is a need to keep rising living costs in check to ensure that Malaysian families are able to take care of their daily needs and financial commitments.

“It has been long overdue for a senior citizens Bill to be enacted in Malaysia. No doubt the issue of the elderly being neglected is indeed a growing concern and politicians could see this coming as Malaysia will soon be an ageing nation.

“A senior citizen Act of such nature, known as filial responsibility laws, have been enacted overseas, for example in the United States. They require adult children to take care and support their ageing parents. It is not something new and our lawmakers must be more serious about it and get it done soon,” she said in a statement today.

Voon said although there are welfare schemes in place to help senior citizens, these would never replace the duty of care by children and family members for the elderly.

According to her, filial piety and the filial responsibility of adult children towards their parents and elders have eroded over the decades, as families become more and more detached due to various reasons, such as seeking jobs overseas.

“Parents are left to live alone and grow old alone and some children do not come home for years to see their parents or elderly. Today it is not uncommon to find old folks above 70 years old staying alone at home.

“On the other hand, it is not uncommon too for elderly couples to approach our public service centre seeking help to apply for welfare services and yet most of them have children but their children are not with them. Incidences of the sick and elderly being left at hospital and hospital authorities having to resort to social media to seek for the next of kin also happened,” she said.

On Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Raj Munni Sabu said the government aims to introduce a senior citizens Bill in Parliament next year.

She said the ministry will study the suitability of the law to address children who are not taking responsibility for the care of their ageing parents.