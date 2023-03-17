Afraid of wife’s scolding, Kuching man makes false police report

KUCHING (March 17): Terrified of getting a scolding from his wife over the late RM2,000 payment for a medical fee owed to a local caretaker, a 67-year-old man decided to conjure up a robbery which he later reported to the police.

In his police report, the man claimed that he was robbed by two men at knifepoint at Jalan Pisang around 10.30am Thursday.

The man said he lost RM2,000 and some personal documents during the alleged robbery.

“The man who lodged a police report at 1.37pm raised the eyebrow of the investigating officer who became suspicious of the case,” said Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement today.

He added that the officer then pressed the man with more questions which resulted in the man admitting that the robbery incident was made up.

The man told police that the ‘robbery’ was his way of avoiding being scolded by his wife as he had yet to pay the local caretaker.

A police report was then lodged against the man who is now being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for false information.

“He may be fined the maximum RM2,000 or a jail term of not more than six months or both on conviction,” said Merbin.

He said the public should not make any false police reports as it could bring a negative perception to the public’s safety.

“Besides the negative perception, the person who lodges the false police report might also be charged in court,” he added.

The district police have recorded three false police reports from three different individuals who claimed they were robbed Jan 1 and March 16.