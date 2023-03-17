All about women in first Seni Kita arts fest instalment in Kuching for 2023

KUCHING (March 17): It is all about women in the first of four-part themed arts festival entitled ‘Seni Kita Weekend’, run by creative hub HAUS KCH.

Kicking off tomorrow, the community-powered event will be occupying all four floors of the HAUS KCH building at City Square here, where various activities for all ages and backgrounds are taking place.

According to HAUS KCH co-founder and director Syed Rusydie Syed Habib, who is also Seni Kita programme producer, among the highlights of the arts festival will be a culinary art exhibition themed ‘Earthly Delights’ featuring three women chefs, a townhall discussion, panel sessions, a pet adoption drive, as well as the ‘Pasar Seni’ (arts market).

“Platforming culinary arts for the first time, HAUS KCH is co-producing ‘Earthly Delights’ in collaboration with Cubby Sausage co-founder Chef Denise Lim, Sous Chef Roazane Isabell, as well as estate planner and Cloud-99 founder Ooi See Bee, and supported by the highly celebrated Chef Achang Libat.

“Earthly Delights aims to make fine dining accessible to the public for the weekend, where it features a menu of six canapés fusing local ingredients with global techniques.

“Sylvia Lim of Ngirupp will be complementing the meals with homemade ice cream befitting the theme,” he said during the press conference on Seni Kita Weekend at HAUS KCH yesterday evening.

The Earthly Delights session will run tomorrow and Sunday, from 3pm to 6.30pm, with the ‘Chef Tour’ set at 4pm on both days.

On the focus on women for the first instalment of Seni Kita this year, Syed Rusydie said it was meant to be run in connection with the International Women’s Day.

“This Seni Kita Weekend focuses on women in arts and entrepreneurship with the predominantly-women representation of artisans, chefs, performers, workshop facilitators, speakers and more,” he said.

On opening day tomorrow, Syed Rusydie said it would commence at 9am with a townhall discussion on ‘Meaningful Internet Access’ – a three-part collaboration between HAUS KCH and KRYSS Network (Kuala Lumpur) and Wisdom Foundation (Sabah), which had kicked off earlier on March 11.

“The purpose of the townhall series is to highlight meaningful Internet access in Malaysia, primarily in Sabah and Sarawak, and gather community input on how access to the Internet deserves to be a human right,” he added.

The pet adoption drive, jointly run with Save Our Strays (SOS Kuching), will run from 10am to 4pm tomorrow.

Throughout the weekend, the festival will also be hosting talks and panel sessions on the creative industry, featuring invited organisations as Lean in Sarawak, Catama Borneo and Hin Bus Depot (Penang). These sessions are aimed at involving young business owners in this industry and opening the space and opportunity for them to learn and gain experience from their peers.

The Pasar Seni, on the other hand, will be housing over 20 vendors, majority of whom are women, displaying their works for sale or up for custom orders.

“Several vendors are also holding interactive workshops for the public to participate in, where they can take up new skills and learn more about the unique workpieces.

“Many of them have been working together with us (HAUS KCH) for a while,” said Syed Rusydie.

The Pasar Seni will open from 10am to 6pm tomorrow, and 11am to 7pm on Sunday, with free access to visitors.

In line with HAUS KCH’s focus on the arts, both nights of Seni Kita Weekend will also feature various performance shows. Tomorrow evening, the Prodigy String Ensemble is set to regale the crowd with a classical music showcase on HAUS KCH’s rooftop, followed by musician Reening Lau hosting the second ‘Hear Me Out! Open Mic’ session, with 15 local talents performing music, poetry, dance and other acts.

On Sunday evening, JayC Ho will conduct ‘R&B Live’ sessions with Roxy Ixzy, Florianne Juseng, Dania Elysa, and Sarawakian R&B legend, Ila Damiaa. The show will also be performing a ‘Jazzy Interlude’ by The Band Lab’s 18-piece big band alongside Steff Fleur on vocals and Farouk Kamil on guitar.

Seni Kita Weekend is supported by Sarawak Metro and Sundrop. For more information, go to social media platforms https://instagram.com/hauskch and https://instagram.com/senikitakch, or email enquiries to senikitakch@gmail.com.

Alternatively, browse @hauskch on Facebook and Twitter.

Seni Kita (‘Our Arts’ in Malay) accommodates all arts disciplines and their related practices such as visual arts, performing arts and literature. Launched in 2021, it started off as a collaboration between HAUS KCH and The Hills community lifestyle hub.

HAUS KCH is a creative hub that advocates and facilitates the empowerment of grassroots creative individuals and entities through space- and programme-based collaborations. The hub was established in late 2016, with input from over 10 communities.