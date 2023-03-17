Anwar warns against those escalating race, religious rhetoric ahead of ‘Malay Proclamation’ rally in KL

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim issued a stern warning today against parties he said were using race and religion to promote strife, ahead of a rally this weekend that is organised by groups that suggest the Malays are under siege.

Anwar said his government will “not tolerate the slightest bit” any form of racial instigation but stopped short of stating if he would stop the rally.

“We said we are inclusive so any statements that are irresponsible will not be tolerated because we cannot run from the fact that Malaysia must remain peaceful, orderly and is developed by Malay Bumiputera, the Chinese and Indians, ethnicities like the Dayaks, Ibans and Melanaus, the Kadazan-Dusun and others,” he said in a post-Cabinet press conference in Putrajaya.

“As such I would like to stress again that we will not compromise on this. Any effort by any party who tries to instigate or escalate religious or racial tension in this country will not be permitted.

“I have directed all security agencies to be alert because those who feel desperate or threatened will use this sentiment and it is the poor that end up being paid to create disturbance,” he added.

Former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be one of the key speakers at Sunday’s ‘Malay Proclamation’ rally, organised by Sekretariat Tanah Air, and to be held at the Impiana KLCC hotel.

The rally will discuss “matters surrounding the plight of the Malays”, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported previously. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME