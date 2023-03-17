Betong man jailed for attempting to steal employer’s car gearbox

KUCHING (March 17): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 21-year-old man to six months in jail for attempting to steal a car gearbox belonging to his employer.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Nur Hakimie Leman from Pusa, Betong, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 381 of the Penal Code read together with Section 511 of the same Code, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine upon conviction.

She also ordered for the jail sentence to take effect from today.

Nur Hakimie committed the offence at a workshop in Demak Laut Industrial Estate, Jalan Bako here around 1.15pm on July 29, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the workshop was informed by one of his employees that Nur Hakimie kept a used car gearbox in the employer’s lorry.

During the incident, Nur Hakimie also tried to drive the lorry away from the workshop’s compound but was detained by other employees.

A police report was lodged and Nur Hakimie was arrested on the same day.

The investigation of the case revealed that the employer never instructed his employees to throw out the used gearbox.

Nur Hakimie had only worked at the workshop for a month and still owed his employer RM1,000.

He also had several issues with his colleagues.

Further investigation found that the incident was recorded by a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera and witnessed by two others at the scene.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin conducted the prosecution while Nur Hakimie was unrepresented by legal counsel.