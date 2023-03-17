Booster pump station fire causes water supply interruption in Teku

SIBU (March 17): Water supply for several areas in Teku has been interrupted due to a small fire at the Jalan Teku booster pump station.

In a statement, Sibu Water Board (SWB) said the interruption would be from 6am today until repairs are completed.

The board estimated the work to take up to eight hours.

“The affected areas are Pasai, Rantau Panjang, Tanjung Penasu, Indah, Tebu, and Quarry,” SWB said.

SWB said it would endeavour to complete the work as soon as possible and water supply would gradually recover in the affected areas.

“We deeply regret any complications arising thereof,” added the board.

For any enquiries, call the SWB Service Line on 013-8106311.